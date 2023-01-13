Metadium Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week (META)

Metadium (META) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $40.33 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002951 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
