Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.76 million and approximately $793,768.41 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.53 or 0.01493083 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007472 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017154 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00029779 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.01741352 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.