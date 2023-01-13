MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $21.11 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $93.52 million and $3.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $21.11 or 0.00112208 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00042793 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00235863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.65734329 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,117,710.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

