M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 34,823 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CME Group worth $73,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,634,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.62. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

