M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,236,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,870 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $86,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

