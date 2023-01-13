Michelle Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,594. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.00. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Buckle

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 199,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 25.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.