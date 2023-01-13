Minot Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Minot Capital LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,951 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 10.2% of Minot Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Minot Capital LP owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $37,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ACWI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.32. 100,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $106.12.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

