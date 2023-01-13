Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 912,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 94,245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 134,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. 59,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

