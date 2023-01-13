Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,544 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,543,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,690,000 after buying an additional 442,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 873.6% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 93,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 660,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 120,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.53. 211,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,472,109. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

