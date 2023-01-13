Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.47. 3,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,617. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.29.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.