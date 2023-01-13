Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE MTDR opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.50. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

