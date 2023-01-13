Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $151.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.