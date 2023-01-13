Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 16,200 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $116,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 349,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,946,000 after buying an additional 38,669 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 15,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $482.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

