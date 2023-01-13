Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 19,500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.74.

American Express stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

