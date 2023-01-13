Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $470.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $730.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

