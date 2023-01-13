Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,878. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $281.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.32 and its 200 day moving average is $241.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

