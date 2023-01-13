Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $233.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

