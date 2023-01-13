Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,676 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 182.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 261.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 195.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of -276.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

