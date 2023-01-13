Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $436.09 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

