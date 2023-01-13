Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

