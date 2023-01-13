Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Down 3.7%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. 119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOND. Tigress Financial began coverage on Mondee in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,333,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,868.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

