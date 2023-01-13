Monero Price Hits $165.89 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and approximately $85.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.89 or 0.00860234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00436346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00109019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.00638965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00222447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00229641 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,226,466 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

