MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

MGI opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International

About MoneyGram International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 702,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 170,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.