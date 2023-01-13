MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
MGI opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.06.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
