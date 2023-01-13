MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Truist Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.90.

MongoDB stock opened at $190.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.80.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

