Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $212.54 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $212.54 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00080640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 548,817,354 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.