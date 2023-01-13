Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $202.99 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $202.99 million and $7.08 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00081268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00062992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 548,789,215 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.