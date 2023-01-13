Morgan Stanley Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $41.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

