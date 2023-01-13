Morgan Stanley Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $194.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $194.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.00.
First Solar Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ FSLR opened at $178.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $179.28.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Solar (FSLR)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.