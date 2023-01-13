Morgan Stanley Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $194.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $194.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.00.

First Solar Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $178.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $179.28.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

