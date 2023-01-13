Morgan Stanley Raises Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $35.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.
Hess Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of HESM stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.5627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 110.84%.
Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
