MovieBloc Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42.53 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $42.53 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

