Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Acquires 80,035 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 80,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,107,215 shares in the company, valued at $89,351,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of RXRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,809. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.47.
Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

