Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Acquires 80,035 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 80,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,107,215 shares in the company, valued at $89,351,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00.

Shares of RXRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,809. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

