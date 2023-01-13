Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MUSA stock opened at $266.28 on Friday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.55 and its 200-day moving average is $282.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

