MX TOKEN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.29 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $91.41 million and $2.29 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

