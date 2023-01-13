National Bank Financial Boosts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 663,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.