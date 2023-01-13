National Bank Financial Boosts Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target to C$16.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUGDF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUGDF traded up 0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 11.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of 6.07 and a 12 month high of 11.38.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

