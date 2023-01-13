National Bank Financial Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$9.25

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

