National Bank Financial Boosts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to C$86.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEM. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Newmont Stock Up 1.8 %

NEM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 430,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,691. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

