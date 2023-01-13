National Bank Financial Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Sunday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CSFB increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.59. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

