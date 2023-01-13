National Bank Financial Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $6.25 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $346.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,550,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 775,740 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.