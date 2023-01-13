National Bank Financial Raises Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to C$8.05

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AUY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 952,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,083,678. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.