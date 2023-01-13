National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Given New GBX 1,070 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.92) to GBX 1,150 ($14.01) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,110.00.

National Grid stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. 14,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,363. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $2.0929 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

