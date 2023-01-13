NB Private Equity Partners Limited Declares Dividend of $0.47 (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

LON NBPE traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,610 ($19.62). 22,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,502. The firm has a market cap of £753.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,205.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,603.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,575.55. NB Private Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,300 ($15.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,905.25 ($23.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

