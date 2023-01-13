NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $1.67 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $160.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00009635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00079179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00060985 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,156,830 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 846,156,830 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.80840033 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $180,041,316.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.