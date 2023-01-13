Neo Trading Up 13% This Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Neo has a market cap of $523.81 million and $29.57 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $7.43 or 0.00037404 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003013 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00420465 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,928.75 or 0.29698277 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.00903558 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
