Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Sells 8,970 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $57,856.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,959,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,994.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,896 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $30,844.80.

On Monday, January 9th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 141,664 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $933,565.76.

On Thursday, January 5th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 33,267 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $209,249.43.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $109,490.40.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,161 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $37,027.61.

On Friday, December 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,513 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $39,208.26.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $46,132.41.

On Monday, December 19th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $82,753.20.

Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. 222,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,310. The firm has a market cap of $170.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.12. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

