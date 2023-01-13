New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 439,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,035,000 after buying an additional 92,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

