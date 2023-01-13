New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.