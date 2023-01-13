New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $9.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $9.45 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.