NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $84.22. 66,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,250. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

