NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP David L. Knutson Sells 10,000 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NextNav Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. 402,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,946. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $319.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.95.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a negative net margin of 2,348.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on NextNav from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
