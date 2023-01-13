NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP David L. Knutson Sells 10,000 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NextNav Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. 402,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,946. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $319.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a negative net margin of 2,348.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on NextNav from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.